Review: Tarantino soundtracks get the Royale treatment at the Hamilton Arts Festival

Milan Borich and Laughton Kora take centre stage to perform George Baker Selection's Little Green Bag at the Hamilton Arts Festival on Saturday night.

What: The Soundtracks from Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction

Who: Julia Deans, Milan Borich, Laughton Kora, Booga Beazley, and the Big Band Royale

Where: Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens

When: Saturday night

Why: Hamilton Arts Festival

Reviewed by: Mike Mather

Brilliantly conceived and well-executed, this show was a nostalgic look back at a great era embodied by a pair of movies that themselves nostalgically harkened back to an earlier, equally-great era of music.

When the films Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction were released in 1992 and 1994 respectively it felt like a revolution – a smart, abrasive, ultra cool and self-aware f-you to an industry that at the time was churning out endless mindless blockbusters and audience-appeasing, non-confrontational fodder.

Both of these films, written and directed by Tarantino, changed all that. Edgy and irreverent, they inspired a host of other great films that reflected the cynical, pro-slacker, anti-establishment attitudes of Generation X - Kevin Smith's Clerks, Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused, Greg Araki's Doom Generation, and Ben Stiller's Reality Bites chief among them.

But like other 1990s cultural phenomena such as grunge and Britpop, the revolution was brief and the machine of bland entertainment carried on. Now those movies are the stuff of fond memories ... and tribute concerts.

That's not to say they still don't pack a punch. The soundtrack of sugary, 1970s soul and bubblegum pop hits – some of which accompanied scenes of extreme violence – were the secret spice that made Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction a pair of very flavoursome cinematic dishes.

In the hands of this tight, note-perfect band and a perfectly-selected, swaggering cast of vocalists – and punctuated by clips and scenes from the movies – it all made for a really fun production.

And some of those punches still have knockout power. One has to wonder what some of the elderly greyheads in the audience made of the hilariously iconoclastic and very explicit opening clip from Reservoir Dogs, in which Mr Brown (Tarantino himself) explained the meaning behind Madonna's Like A Virgin.

One also has to wonder just how many in the audience had actually scene the films. As the masses got up and jiggled their middle-aged butts to Stealers Wheel's Stuck in the Middle With You, did they know Tarantino had used it as the accompaniment for one of the most vicious torture scenes in film history?

As covers band concerts go, this was an exceptional one. Kora was particularly in fine voice on this hot night on the Rhododendron Lawn. Deans, a late replacement for the unwell Tami Neilson, belted out an incredible cover of Dusty Springfield's Son of a Preacher Man.

The band, resplendent in black suits, shone during the instrumental numbers, and it was great to hear the inclusion of Link Wray’s seminal Rumble, cruelly excluded from the Pulp Fiction soundtrack album.

There was even an onstage dance competition, with three couples jiving away on stage in a repeat of the "Jack Rabbit Slims Twist Contest" scene from Pulp Fiction. Curiously, all the participants were women. Evidently, Hamilton men can't dance.

It was a memorable show in all kinds of other ways. In a neat surprise, the band were introduced by Karyn Rachtman, who acted as the music supervisor on both films.

Someone’s dog also wandered out onto the stage shortly before the band came on.

Maybe it was a reservoir dog.