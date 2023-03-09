Hamilton Gardens open a window to the time of castles, kings and holy guests

The Medieval Fair returns, with medieval-themed fun and activities for all ages, to Hamilton Gardens on March 12

Hamiltonians who fancy a slice of history but with a kiwi twist of sausage sizzle can mark Hamilton Gardens for their Sunday plans.

The Medieval Fair returns on March 12, with a promise of medieval merriment and family fun.

There’s more feel-good factor as the fair will raise funds for the development of the planned Medieval Garden.

The fair is organised by Friends of Hamilton Gardens and vice-president Ralph Evans says this is a unique opportunity to try your hand at archery, see a maypole dance and watch knights clashing in the arena for the honour of a fair maiden’s favour.

READ MORE:

* What's on? Gardening events from north to south

* Hamilton Gardens: A slice of 'Alice in Wonderland' right here in New Zealand, and it's free

* Explosive end to garden arts festival this weekend



“Come down to Governor's Green at Hamilton Gardens to cross paper swords, take the plunge with a spot of hobby-horse jousting, listen to the music, sample the sausage sizzle or the hot rolls, take home jewellery, plants, or leatherwork.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Medieval fair will raise money for the development of the Medieval Garden.

Medieval costume, regular garb, or something in between, all is welcome.

The Garden, currently in development, would take you back to Europe in Middle Ages – the time of castles, kings and holy quests.

The sheltered and serene Cloister Garth Garden is a place of prayer and meditation, while the Apothecary's Garden is full of medicinal plants used in the healing arts.

The fair will run from 10 am to 2 pm and entry is by donation.