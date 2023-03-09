Two aggravated robberies in Waikato on Thursday morning may be linked

Police are investigating two aggravated robberies, believed to be linked, in Waikato on Thursday morning.

The first incident occurred about 8.20am at a commercial premises on Te Putu St, Taupiri. A number of offenders entered the premises and stole items, before fleeing in a vehicle.

Shortly after, they were notified of another aggravated burglary at a commercial premises on Hakanoa St, Huntly, about 8.30am.

A vehicle was used to gain entry to the premises and the driver fled from the scene.

READ MORE:

* Aggravated robbery at McDonald's joins string of 23 offences in Hamilton over the last month

* Youths charged following spate of 'serious' robberies in West Auckland

* Warning for online buyers after burglars take off with $13,000 worth of scooters



Police are investigating the robberies and believe the two incidents are linked.

“We want to assure the community that we are working hard to locate the offenders and hold them to account,” inspector William Loughrin said in a statement.

Police appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, police are also looking for those who attempted to break into a Ngāruawāhia supermarket in the early hours of Thursday.

A neighbour alerted police to the burglary of Mills Price Cutter on Whatawhata Ave at around 2.37am.

Police said bolt cutters were used to get in the roller door.

There were a number of vehicles involved that fled towards Auckland.