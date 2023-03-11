Breast cancer survivors paddle for glory

The pressure’s on the Waikato Treasure Chests dragon boating club.

Camaraderie has always been core for the club of breast cancer survivors and supporters, but they're also getting serious about competing.

They’ve enlisted New Zealand’s top coach to help them prepare for the nationals and for the first time they’ve got enough competitors to enter two boats, with 22 on each.

They are training three times a week at Rotoroa (Hamilton Lake), and their first test will come at the regional regatta at Auckland’s Lake Pupuke on March 25.

The team’s oldest paddler Gail Wiley, 75, who started with the team when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, says they’ve never trained this intensely before.

“It was camaraderie and just having a bit of fun when I first started,” she says.

Then they won a silver and bronze in the over 55 age group at the international masters in Auckland in 2017. That was a turning point, she says.

They have been working hard to promote the club, and it has paid off in new recruits.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The Waikato Treasure Chests include competitors aged 60-plus. Back row, from left: Kay Young, Isabelle Hope, Saskia Schuitemaker, Gail Wiley, Jan Gilby, Christine Cahalane. Front: Adrienne Prentis-Pirere, Annemarie Grainger, Jean Merrilees, Caron Sulley. Background, by boat: Lorraine Kavanaugh.

Breast cancer survivors will compete in the breast cancer division and supporters will paddle as the Waikato Snap Dragons in the ladies' division at the regionals and then at the nationals at Karāpiro on April 7 and 8.

Dragon boating is ideal for breast cancer survivors because the movement can help reduce lymphedema, the swelling in the arm that can follow the removal of lymph nodes.

The team has a wide age range, with 40% aged 60-plus, including three older than 70.

“Most people look at us as a team and go, oh it can't be that hard,” says Waikato Treasure Chests chair Teresa Simonsen. “But we've been to regattas and paddled against younger men, and got out of the boat, and the men have said ‘those old ladies beat us’.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Jean Merrilees, 74, and Gail Wiley, 75.

The key is to have everyone on the boat in sync.

Playing her part is Wiley. “I keep up with the ladies,” she says. “There's no second gear on the boat.“

Second-oldest competitor Jean Merrilees, 74, is paddling “onshore” while she recovers from surgery, but is hell-bent on being in the boat come competition time, and especially for the International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival, which starts on April 10 and will bring 105 teams including supporter teams from around the world to Lake Karāpiro.

“This is my third week, and I thought I'm fit enough to come down and watch,” she says on Tuesday evening as she watches the two crews take to the water.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Time to head out on the water.

When she’s well, Merrilees, who got breast cancer seven years ago, trains at the gym three days a week, as well as walking and dragon boat training.

The Treasure Chests are progressing well, to the point that there are “murmurings” around the country about them, says Jimmy (“Bob”) Heta, one of several top dragon boaters helping coach the team.

What does he think of their chances?

“Well, that’s up to them, eh,” says Heta, who has also just been appointed as New Zealand coach. “I tell them, their destiny is in their top hand.

“They've got it there, it's just about putting it all together on the day.”