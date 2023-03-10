Woman, 26, allegedly rammed police in shoplifting street drama

The motorist caught up in the crash suffered minor injuries (file photo).

A woman has allegedly rammed a police car then crashed into another motorist in Te Awamutu.

The traffic drama unfolded on Thursday afternoon as police investigated a shoplifting incident in Cambridge, police said in a statement on Friday.

The 26-year-old allegedly rammed a patrol car and fled to Te Awamutu where she crashed into another motorist.

She was arrested at the scene and was due in court on Friday where she would face charges of shoplifting, aggravated assault and dangerous driving.

The occupant of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The offending was unacceptable and would not be tolerated, Waikato west area commander Inspector Will Loughrin said in the statement.

“We will do all we can to hold these offenders to account.”