Crash that saw road barrier smash through car leaves pair with minor injuries

Remarkably, this crash in Te Kūiti left two people with just minor injuries.

A single vehicle crash that left a car with a section of road barrier smashed through the front window has, remarkably, left its two occupants with just minor injuries.

The crash, on Lawrence St in Te Kūiti, happened around 4pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

They said police had reports of a single vehicle crash.

“Two people presented at Te Kūiti Hospital with minor injuries,” they said.

“Police spoke to the people involved at the hospital and enquiries are ongoing.”