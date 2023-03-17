Donations and free labour as restaurants cook up storm for cyclone recovery

The Boatshed Karapiro is preparing for the Cooking up a storm fundraiser for Cyclone Gabrielle relief. Staff Hayley Joy, owner Katie Schick and staff Lyn Fuller will be donating their time for the cause.

Donations – from coffee to wine to ice cream – are pouring in as Waikato restaurants prepare for Aotearoa’s big dinner party fundraiser for Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

Chef Al Brown’s big idea is to provide Kiwis with a tangible way to help the flood-affected regions in the East Coast while they enjoy a meal .

Of the 153 restaurants taking part in Cooking up a Storm on March 22, 23 are in Waikato.

One is The Boatshed Karāpiro and owner Katie Schick says, while the business is only open for functions, they will open the restaurant doors on Monday at 6.30pm for a pot luck-themed dinner party.

On top of getting suppliers lining up with free goodies – Wine Portfolio, Laroma​ Coffee, Duck Island, and more – Schick also has employees willing to donate their time.

“Most of our staff are volunteering, including one who has three young children.

CHRIS SKELTON USAR search properties in the Esk Valley after Cyclone Gabrielle. Video first published February 19 2023.

“The business will cover the cost wherever needed.

“It seems like everyone is donating a little bit, so it is doable.”

The food will be simple and rustic, says Schick.

There will be vegan dishes, slow cooked meat, bread, salads, chana (chickpea) masala, rice, smoked pork shoulder and other dishes, taking care of different dietary requirements.

“It is a genius idea... I love the fact it is happening at the same time across the country.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Al Brown is the mastermind behind Cooking up a Storm, which is bringing restaurants and cafes nationwide together for a fundraising dinner, in support of those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

People can buy a $69 ticket online - $46 goes towards flood relief and a third back to the restaurants to cover costs.

Brown’s initiative has already sold more than 4000 of the target 8000 tickets across New Zealand. This includes three sold-out Waikato venues.

Brown says the “extraordinary uptake and outpouring” was matching the need in those regions.

“In a sense people coming together around a table, having a kai, is something inherently good. It is about empathy, sharing stories and aroha.”

The great thing, Brown said, was people were not only giving but would also receive a dinner experience.

The idea was to make it simple for the restaurants, removing the big menus.

“It is really you are going around to proprietors’ for dinner.”

Nearly a hundred wineries in South Island donated a case of wine, Brown said.

“The reach is right through the country.

“It just shows ... when there is devastation and hurt, there is empathy and giving.

“It helps that a lot of products, supplies, and wine are donated.”

Tickets are on sale for Waikato venues The French Fig, Nikau Cave and Cafe, The Local Taphouse, The Wayward Pigeon Keystone, The Keg Room, Hilton Lake, The Lookout Bar and Kitchen, The Boatshed, Eat catering Taupō, The Roaming Giant, Palate Restaurant, Smith and McKenzie Restaurant, Storyteller Eatery & Bar, The Public Office, Indian Delights, The Glory Company, The Olde Creamery Cafe, Alberico’s Italian Restaurant, and The Brantry.