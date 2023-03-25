Obituary: Surveyor turned photographer focused his life on his community

Edward James (Ted) Bland could be defined in terms of the "three Fs" - family, fishing and food – according to his brother Jeff.

Ted Bland, surveyor/photographer; b November 25, 1948, d March 8, 2023

For his 65th birthday Ted Bland was given a digital SLR camera. It was a well-considered gift. Ted had a lifelong interest in photography. A coalmine surveyor by profession, he had a sense of space, of light and of composition. If illness had robbed Ted of much of his mobility, with a camera in hand he could still enjoy and celebrate nature. He began taking photographs of and around Huntly, capturing the beauty of the town, its environs and wildlife, in a manner never quite seen before.

Ted's emergence as an artist proved fortuitous. There was much negativity about Huntly on social media. Wife Diane thought Ted's images the perfect antidote. The community agreed. Ted's photographs attracted immediate attention on Huntly Facebook pages. He swiftly became a local identity. At the supermarket folk began calling out "photo man!" or "click click!" whenever they spotted him in the aisles. There were inquiries about potential sales.

With a well-honed competitive spirit, Ted knew how best to exploit his new celebrity. A dedicated Facebook page, 'Ted Bland, Huntly's Photo Man', ensured ongoing exposure for his wondrous images, establishing and maintaining a brand. With support from locals he photographed the Huntly East Mine, where he had worked for many years, before the mine and buildings were dismantled and flooded. He returned later, post flooding, to capture fresh perspectives.

SUPPLIED One of Te Bland’s atmospheric shots of his hometown, Huntly.

Ted became an inaugural stallholder at the Huntly market, where he sold his photographic wares on canvas, further connecting with the community. He entered and won many regional photographic competitions, increasing exposure and sales. 'Ted Bland, Huntly's Photo Man' eventually attracted almost 800 followers.

Photography was but one of Ted's passions. For brother Jeff, Ted could be defined in terms of the "three Fs": family, fishing and food. A husband, a father and a grandfather, he revelled in the rituals of family life, passing on his enthusiasms through direct instruction, hard-edged banter and competitive challenges. Trout fishing, whitebaiting, surfcasting, from land, stream, river or ocean, Ted was the master fisherman, always looking to one-up would-be rivals. He rejoiced in the nickname "predator". Moreover, he knew what to do with the catch. A cook and a baker, Ted took almost sensual pleasure in the preparation and consumption of food.

Edward James Bland was born on November 25, 1948, in Greymouth, the first of the two sons of Bernard (Bernie) Bland and Bertha (Beth) Bland (nee Hillier). His early life was spent in the small West Coast mining village of Dobson, where the majority of the 300 inhabitants, including father Bernie, were either employed by the local coalmine or connected to those who were.

Ted was a scruffy, chubby child, not particularly athletic. In 1955, when his mother became sick, he was sent to live with an aunt in another village, Nelson Creek, a separation from younger brother Jeff, who was accommodated with grandparents. By the time Jeff was 5, the family had been reunited. Ted was Jeff's protector at Dobson Primary School, dealing to a bully who became boisterous after an altercation over marbles. In the best West Coast traditions, Ted's actions were approved of by the principal, who felt the violent thief – the local policeman's son – deserved the beating.

SUPPLIED Ted Bland during his time as a coal mine surveyor.

Ted's interest in cooking, woodwork, gardening and especially fishing were apparent from a young age. In an era when the bag limit was 10 trout, he regularly caught all 10. Every Sunday the Bland family biscuit tins were replenished with his baking. If his aptitude at pool fell short of perfection, he was difficult to beat at darts.

Ted was more a solid than outstanding scholar at Greymouth High School. Offered a job with State Coal Mines as a Mine Survey Cadet, he applied himself studiously and qualified as a surveyor, working initially at the Dobson State Coal Mine before transferring to the Strongman State Coal Mine. Personable and professionally respected, he became well thought of in the West Coast mining fraternity.

On January 19, 1967, when Ted was only 18, he was involved in an incident that was to cast a shadow over the rest of his life. He was still a cadet, working under supervisor Vern Moore at the Strongman Mine. Moore's back was playing up that day and he made a snap decision not to survey the Green's Dip portion of the mine, as was the original plan, but to focus his and Ted's energies elsewhere. They bid farewell to the Green's Dip miners and headed off.

Minutes later Ted heard a loud thumping noise and a voice yelling for him and Moore to exit the mine. Green's Dip had exploded. The fireball was advancing rapidly towards their position. Fortunately, it hit an area where dripping water from the roof ensured further coal dust couldn't ignite. Ted was among more than 250 miners who survived one of New Zealand's worst disasters. However, he was later charged with the task of surveying Green's Dip, in the very location where 19 men lost their lives, men to whom he and Moore had been talking just moments before the explosion.

Jeff believes the Strongman Mine disaster informed the bouts of depression that challenged Ted thereafter. Grief counselling was then not an option. Real men toughened up and looked for solace in beer or hard liquor.

Ted relocated to Huntly in 1972, taking up a position surveying new open-pit and underground mines then being developed. Soon afterwards he met Diane Finn, resplendent in period mini-skirt, in the State Coal Mines office. Ted and Diane began their romance in late 1973 and became engaged inside six months, marrying in October 1974. Their son Kyle was born in 1978; their son Ross the following year.

Ted took a full and active part in the social and sporting life of the Huntly community. He joined the quoits club and played rugby league, rugby union and lawn bowls and socialised at the Working Men's Club. He served as president of the Huntly Primary School PTA and was involved with the Huntly Scouts, the Huntly RSA, the Waiterimu Golf Club and the monthly Huntly and Te Kauwhata markets.

Ted worked in the Huntly East Mine as an underground surveyor until 1987, when Rogernomics curtailed mining in the town. He would thereafter do occasional surveying jobs for private mines around Huntly and the King Country and for a time in the mid-1990s returned to the Huntly East Mine, being one of few qualified surveyors available. Outside this work, he became a painter and paper-hanger in the district.

SUPPLIED Ted Bland got a digital SLR camera for his 65th birthday and was prolific with the photos he took in and around his community.

From the mid-1990s onwards, Ted was plagued with ill-health. Diagnosed with severe sleep apnoea, he suffered serious depression, becoming anxious about falling asleep at night lest he didn't wake up. He became one of the first people in New Zealand to have a C-PAP machine provided through the public health system. After a period where Ted was unable to work, son Ross employed him as a labourer in Ross' landscape business, improving his mental health no end.

Ted also served as a field assistant to elder son Kyle when Kyle was engaged in fieldwork in Hawke's Bay for his PhD studies. Sundry trout were caught, with Ted expertly cooking every night. The experience proved a template for annual trips to the West Coast, where Ted would fish the rivers of his youth. Kyle invariably did the driving, as for Ted "the centre line was an approximate guide ... [and] roadside kerbs were there to bump the car back into the lane".

An accident in 2010 at the Huntly East Mine compounded Ted's health woes. While he was negotiating a steep slope the brakes failed on the road roller he was driving. The machine careened downhill and crashed. Ted was trapped underneath, suffering a brain injury and serious damage to his foot and leg.

A mobility scooter became Ted's prime mode of transportation. With camera in hand, he took it the length and breadth of Huntly, ever in search of the perfect composition. At Christmas time he converted the scooter into a 'sleigh', dressing the part, driving around local seasonal events, including his grand-daughters' day care, and Diane’s workplace in Hamilton, posing as Santa Claus.

Ted was a man of many and varied enthusiasms, humorous and sharp of tongue, competitive in all things, disinclined to suffer fools yet approachable and capable of getting on with anybody. He took immense pleasure in things others might consider mundane – shopping at the supermarket, eating fish'n'chips, birthdays and Christmases with his family – and had huge pride in his community.

Nobody in Huntly took greater care of their garden than Ted and Diane – they had awards to prove it – or celebrated the town as colourfully. Ted practised his art until the last, photographing from his Matamata hospital bed and posting on Facebook to his of fans.

He died in Matamata on March 8 and is survived by wife Diane, sons Kyle and Ross, their partners Angela and Tash and grandchildren Jenaya, Briar and Jayden.