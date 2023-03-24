Teen arrested over Bayfair jewellery store daylight robbery

Watch as three robbers smash their way into cabinets at a Michael Hill store about 5.30pm inside Bayfair Shopping Centre at Mount Maunganui.

Police have arrested a teen in connection to a smash and grab of at a jewellery store that left bay of Plenty shoppers stunned.

The robbery at Bayfair Shopping Centre left bystanders shocked with video showing three-armed youths smashing cabinets.

A 16-year-old male was arrested by Tauranga police on Friday and will appear before Tauranga District Court on Saturday.

He is charged with aggravated robbery of the Michael Hill Jewellers at Bayfair.

A video taken by a shopper at the scene shows one of the robbers jumping up onto a cabinet.

The robbery was over in less than two minutes with the trio running from the store out through one of the Bayfair entrances.

Enquiries are continuing into the robbery and further arrests are likely, police said in a statement.

“Police will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to offending and the harm it creates for businesses in our community.”