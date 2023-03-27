Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Te Awamutu crossing named

The Ōtorohanga man was on a pedestrian crossing when he was hit, police say (file photo).

A person who died after a vehicle hit them on a Te Awamutu pedestrian crossing has been named.

Ōtorohanga resident Jonathan Hood, 29, died at the scene on Sloane Street on March 17, police said.

Police have previously said the vehicle involved failed to stop.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing and police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed it or has any information about it to come forward.

“Our thoughts are with [Hood’s] family and loved ones,” police said.

The fatal crash occurred about 9.40pm on Sloane Street.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 230318/6128.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.