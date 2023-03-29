Family in Hamilton viciously attacked in own home after false sex complaint

The group of four masked men took a variety of weapons to the home invasion to beat an innocent family (file photo).

An immigrant family living in Hamilton were savagely assaulted in a home invasion – an attack which only happened because a girlfriend of one of the invaders had falsely complained she had been sexually assaulted.

Jimmy Jay John Phillips, 22, who was one of the party who smashed through the door on the night of July 30, 2021, was jailed for four years when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday.

He had earlier pled guilty to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, burglary with a weapon, injuring with intent to injure and common assault.

Although aspects of the case are heavily suppressed to protect the identity of the victims, it can be reported the main victim and a friend were socialising in downtown Hamilton on July 23 that year when they met a young woman who happened to be the girlfriend of a man named Jarred Unsworth.

For reasons that are not disclosed in the summary of facts on the case, the girlfriend made a serious allegation against the man. Unsworth heard about it. He decided to retaliate.

Seven days after the “incident”, he, Phillips, and two other men arrived at the victim’s home at 11.45pm. They had armed themselves with an arsenal of homemade weapons including a skill saw blade attached to a wooden handle, a knife attached to a wooden handle about a metre in length, and an axe.

The four occupants of the house were all in bed when they heard a loud banging on the front door. It was the police, they were told.

It wasn’t the police. It was four men wearing hoods over their heads and masks over their faces.

The family barricaded themselves in a bedroom and called 111. Meanwhile, Unsworth took out a cellphone and began recording and his cohort smashed a window and the front door. Once inside they set about smashing their way into the bedroom.

Once a large enough hole had been made in the door with their weapons, they reached through and grabbed one of the female victims by her hair and pushed her back, before climbing through the hole into the bedroom.

They then attacked the main victim, hitting him across his head and legs with the weapons while Unsworth remained in the doorway, filming the attack.

One of the blows knocked the young man unconscious. One of the female victims tried to protect him, but the invaders punched and kicked her back. Another woman, who was on the floor screaming and trying to cover her face was kicked in the back and stomach.

An older man was lying in the bed in the room. He could not move, due to having suffered a stroke, but one of the assailants yelled at him and tried to pull him out of the bed.

The main victim ended up being badly beaten. He suffered multiple skull fractures including his eye socket and had to be monitored for a brain bleed. One of the invaders also inflicted a deep 10-centimetre gash to his calf muscle.

In court, Phillips’ counsel Glenn Dixon said he had suffered from “adverse childhood experiences” that had left him deeply traumatised.

Phillips also suffered from a degree of cognitive dysfunction, possibly as a result of foetal alcohol syndrome, and was prone to impulsivity.

When he found out he had acted on a false complaint, “his remorse was extreme”.

There was now “significant animus between Mr Phillips and Mr Unsworth. He clearly knows he was manipulated.”

Judge Noel Cocurullo said the incident was “a serious and very violent home invasion”.

Unsworth had “marshalled what he thought was his troops” including Phillips in response to the perceived grievance.

But while he may not have been the instigator, Phillips was left in no doubt of his culpability by the judge, who described his behaviour as “utterly disgraceful”.

“You say in the sober light of day this was manipulation. You chose to go. You chose to break into the house. You chose to mete out this violence to people who were innocent and had done nothing.”

The judge took a start point of 10 years in jail. He deducted 25% for Phillips’ guilty pleas, and 15% for his youth and good character.

The mitigating circumstances of his childhood and upbringing warranted a further 15% off, and his remorse an additional 5%.

Unsworth had previously been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for his part in the incident.