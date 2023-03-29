Fix found for main road to Kāwhia - Waka Kotahi

The underslip is about 20km west of the corner of SH31 and SH39 at Tihiroa, and west of the Kāwhia lookout.

A permanent fix has been found for the broken Kāwhia Road, but it will involve lengthy day-time closures and driving long steel bars into the ground.

Waka Kotahi and contractors have been working on a solution since the slip reduced the only sealed road to the township to a single lane in mid-February.

An engineering technique called soil nailing will strengthen the site but because it is very narrow, with a steep drop-off, State Highway 31 will need to be closed to traffic while work is underway.

At the underslip site, 12m-long steel bars will also be driven in to strengthen and stabilise the ground.

“The plan is to close the road each weekday at 8am,” Waka Kotahi system manager for Waikato Cara Lauder said in a statement. “We will work until 12.30pm then open it for one hour, closing it again from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.”

“There will be no weekend work, with the road remaining open at single lane, but these day-time works and closures will be needed for about five weeks.”

The work will begin from April 11.

Waka Kotahi said in an emergency situation the site can be cleared to allow emergency vehicles through.

About 800 vehicles a day use Kāwhia Rd and around 13% are trucks.

Since the underslip developed there has been extensive geotechnical work to understand the cause of the problem and design a solution.

Waka Kotahi/Suplied Temporary lights for Kawhia Road while the underslip is fixed.

“The slip site is between two retaining walls and the piling under those walls we found was in good condition and provides stability for the work ahead,” Lauder said

Access in and out of Kāwhia during the closure periods will be via SH39 to Ngutunui Rd, Pekanui Rd, Okupata Rd and Oparau Rd back on to SH31.

The detour will add about 10 minutes to the journey.