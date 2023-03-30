'Cavalier and maverick': Pair who exploited migrants sentenced to home detention

A jury found Christina Kewa-Swarbrick and Antony Swarbrick guilty of immigration charges relating to workers brought over from Papua New Guinea.

A couple who orchestrated a migrant worker rort, helping 16 people unlawfully enter New Zealand and breach their visitor visas, have found out their fates.

Papua New Guinea workers paid Christina Kewa-Swarbrick and Antony Swarbrick more than $1000 to come to New Zealand for seasonal work in 2016.

In the Te Awamutu District Court on Thursday, the pair – whose relationship has now apparently ended – were respectively sentenced to 10 months and eight months of home detention.

The pair had earlier been found guilty by a jury of eight representative immigration-related charges after a five-week jury trial in Hamilton District Court.

A judge described their activities “cavalier and maverick” and said it was traumatic for the workers, who felt duped.

Swarbrick and Kewa-Swarbrick were convicted of helping the migrants complete visitor visas when the intention was to work, for unlawfully helping them enter New Zealand, and for helping them breach the conditions of their visitor visas by working in Cambridge and Hawke’s Bay.

During the couple’s trial in February, one worker said he was “from the village” and just filled out whatever visa forms he was given for the opportunity. When work started, one person got $135 for a week’s effort at a Hawke’s Bay vineyard.

But the couple argued it was “training” and the migrants knew they were coming to learn how to live a better life and be exposed to New Zealand culture.

Libby Wilson/Stuff During a sentencing at Te Awamutu District Court, the judge said the traumatic experience for the Papua New Guineans was also damaging for New Zealand’s reputation (file photo).

The subterfuge earned the couple $38,450, although Crown prosecutors said the true figure was likely to be higher.

On the final day of the trial a third defendant, Martha Fretton, whose company contracted workers out to the vineyard, changed her plea to guilty.

She was convicted of one representative charge of helping the 16 Papua New Guinea nationals breach their visitor visa by working, for material gain.

At Thursday’s sentencing Judge Robert Spear said it was clear Swarbrick had played a support role to his former wife.

”You were there to assist as best you could ... But it was very much your baby, Mrs Kewa-Swarbrick, and you drove it.”

It had been a traumatic and damaging experience for the Papua New Guineans who were duped into participating, and it was damaging for New Zealand’s reputation as well, the judge said.

While he accepted the defendants were very much the poorer following their prosecution and the trial – both financially and, for Swarbrick particularly, health-wise – “the sentence must reflect the real risk the cavalier and maverick activities such as this can have on our immigration and employment laws”.

Many of the 16 workers toiled for eight hours a day, six days a week, for very little pay.

“They felt they had been duped by you. Of course they were entitled to be paid for their work.”

Kewa-Swarbrick’s counsel Jared Bell urged the judge to be mindful of her previous good record, particularly her work in her home country advocating for women’s rights.

Kewa-Swarbrick genuinely wanted to lift the fortunes of her countrymen and women.

While the convictions were “not trifling matters ... they were acting with good intentions and good heart”.

Likewise Ashleigh Beech, who represented Swarbrick, said the scheme was “well-intentioned but poorly executed”.

The case had taken a prolonged time to get to its conclusion, thanks mainly to hold-ups from Covid lockdowns and the lack of capacity of the Hamilton District Court to schedule a trial of that length.

The trio were originally facing 111 charges at the start of the trial, however these were later consolidated into representative charges.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Martha Fretton, who also faced charges relating to the group of workers, will be sentenced later.

Fretton was also due to be sentenced on Thursday, however – possibly due to a misunderstanding – she had declined consent to have her home assessed for suitability for an electronically-monitored sentence.

Thus, her day of judgement had to be adjourned.

“There seems to be a perception on her part that this is not too serious,” the judge remarked, adding that imprisonment was the only viable alternative.

Her counsel, Gavin Boot, assured the judge she was taking the matter very seriously.

”I see no reason why her house cannot be suitable [for electronic monitoring],” he said.

She will now be sentenced on July 20, after the Probations Service has had an opportunity to inspect her property.