Serious two-vehicle crash closes highway in Whitianga

The crash happened on the outskirts of Whitianga on Thursday. This Google image shows traffic conditions on SH25 after police reported the crash.

A two-vehicle crash has closed Tairua-Whitianga Road, or SH25, near Whitianga and seriously injured two people.

Police were called shortly before midday Thursday, a statement said, and emergency services were at the scene.

“Initial reports suggest two people have been seriously injured.”

Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they assessed and treated two patients, one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition, both airlifted to Auckland hospital.

While the road was closed there was no available diversion, police said, so motorists were asked to consider delaying travel or expect delays.

The closure was between Moewai Rd and Kaimarama Rd, Waka Kotahi said.