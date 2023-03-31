Woman poisoned her own children, tried to frame friend

Jennifer Batende was sentenced to 12 months of home detention on charges of ill-treatment of a child, perverting the course of justice, fabricating evidence, and obtaining by deception.

A Hamilton woman who deliberately gave her two young children painkillers and sleeping pills later attempted to frame a close friend for the crime.

While those deeds would normally result in a sentence of imprisonment, a Hamilton District Court judge deemed a merciful approach was warranted, due to horrific events in her past.

Jennifer Batende, 30, of Hamilton East, was sentenced to 12 months of home detention when she appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday.

She had earlier pleaded guilty to three charges of ill-treatment of a child, two of perverting the course of justice, one of fabricating evidence, and one of obtaining by deception.

The ill-treatment charges related to events in June 2019, when she deliberately gave her son and daughter doses of the painkiller drug Tramadol, and Zopiclone, a sleeping pill used for the treatment of insomnia.

The youngsters were aged four years and 13 months respectively. The drugs could only be prescribed to adults.

Not long afterwards she called for an ambulance, saying her children were dizzy. They were rushed to Waikato Hospital, where toxicology samples were taken.

After some time, they were deemed to be in a stable condition and were transferred to the children’s ward where, at 9.50am June 13, a doctor declared them fit and well and able to be discharged

At some point thereafter, between 10.19am and 10.31am, Batende was alone with the children in a hospital room when she administered a further dose of both drugs to the four-year-old, who then became unsteady on his feet.

He was rushed for treatment and had to undergo various tests, including a lumbar puncture, to determine what the problem was. Toxicology results for that incident and the earlier poisoning gave a firm finding of the drug in his system.

Oranga Tamariki and the police were alerted and – in spite of her continual denials – Batende was eventually charged.

In the intervening time, she had persuaded a friend to go to the Hamilton Police Station to lay a complaint that she had seen Batende’s partner placing a substance in their food.

Batende later filed an affidavit claiming that the same friend had sent her a text message admitting she had poisoned the children

It was a lie she attempted to substantiate by getting an associate to purchase “burner” phones. On one of those phones she sent a message to herself – purportedly from her friend and amounting to an admission of poisoning the children.

On the day of her judge-alone trial on December 13, 2021 she changed her pleas on the ill-treatment charges to guilty – but then subsequently made an application, through her legal counsel, to vacate those guilty pleas.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff In June 2019, Jennifer Batende called for an ambulance, saying her children were dizzy, and they were taken to Waikato Hospital (file photo).

Eventually, in June 2022 she was charged by the police with fabricating evidence and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The obtaining by deception charge related to her setting up an account with a home delivery service using the bank account and details of the same friend she had attempted to frame – and then making $5097.26 worth of purchases over a six-month period.

But what was the reason for all this subterfuge? Judge Robert Spear determined it could be found in her background. Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Batende’s family had ended up in a refugee camp in Uganda where her father was murdered, and where she was subjected to numerous other traumatic events.

Eventually, she managed to get to New Zealand as a refugee when she was 13 – however those past traumas had manifested in a condition commonly known as Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome, in which the caregiver of a child, most often a mother, either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

In court, Crown prosecutor Kaleb Whyte said Batende’s offending struck “at the heart of the justice system”. He asked for a start point for sentencing of five-and-a-half years in jail.

Batende’s counsel Rachael Adams had sought a much lower start point of three years and six months for her client, who was using a wheelchair and coughed uncontrollably in the courtroom throughout the sentencing.

Judge Spear took a start point of four years. He allowed a 15% deduction for her guilty pleas, and a further 30% to reflect the findings of a cultural report and the situation with her mental health.

This brought the jail time down to 26 months – outside the two-year limit where home detention could be considered as an alternative sentence.

However, this was a special case and one to which the tenets of the “prerogative of mercy” applied, the judge said.

”I’m not going to impose a sentence of imprisonment. The only appropriate and just outcome is home detention for 12 months.”