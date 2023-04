Emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash on Ngarunui Beach Road, Raglan.

A person has been left with moderate injuries following a crash in Raglan.

Police received a report of a crash involving a single vehicle on Ngarunui Beach Rd around 6.30pm on Monday.

Emergency services were responding and it appeared that one person had moderate injuries, police said.