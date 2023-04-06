Child hit by vehicle, suffers serious injuries
A child, with serious facial injuries, has been taken to the hospital with serious facial injuries after being hit by a vehicle.
Police received a report about 5.50 pm on Thursday that a vehicle had hit a child on Newton St in Ngaruawahia.
Stuff understands the child was a 5-year-old.
