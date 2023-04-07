'Cowardly' attack on dairy worker in robbery where cattle prod allegedly used

CCTV from inside the Hamilton SuperValue shows the shop worker being attacked by four assailants. Police say he was knocked unconscious.

A Hamilton superette worker was knocked out and reportedly attacked with an electric cattle prod during a “cowardly” robbery on Thursday night.

The robbery took place shortly before 9pm at the Borman Rd SuperValue store on Hare Puke Drive in Flagstaff.

Stuff understands the four offenders were lying in wait in the car park outside the store, before entering and assaulting the worker as he was closing up for the night.

Early accounts of the robbery alleged the offenders used an electric cattle prod on the worker, however security camera footage does not clearly show this, and it remains unclear whether one was involved.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the victim was knocked unconscious in the attack.

He was taken to Waikato Hospital by St John Ambulance with moderate to minor injuries. He has since been discharged.

The robbers stole an unknown amount of cash from the till and fled the scene in a stolen car.

The vehicle was found in Enderley about 3.30am.

Police had completed a scene examination of the superette and the vehicle and were working hard to identify and locate the offenders, Saunders said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff It’s understood offenders were waiting in the car park outside the store.

“We are also appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information ... We urge anyone saw a silver Toyota Mark X in and around the Flagstaff and Enderley areas around 9pm last to share this with police.”

Information could be provided by calling 105 or going online to police.govt.nz/use-105 “Update Report” and referencing file number 230407/8461.

“Police want to reassure the public that this cowardly attack on a victim offering no resistance will not be tolerated.

“Police are committed to finding those responsible for the attack on an innocent man who was only trying to do his job, and holding them to account for their actions.”

The business’s owner was too upset to speak at length to Stuff on Friday morning. He said the worker had blacked out during the attack and had woken up in hospital.

“He was in a very bad condition last night.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff There are reports a cattle prod was used on the worker, who was closing the Hamilton shop for the night (file photo).

It was about the fifth robbery he had suffered since opening the store in 2018, and he now wanted to sell the business and move on.

Customers coming into the store were hugging the tearful owner on Friday morning.

Fellow Hamilton dairy owner Manish Thakkar, who runs the nearby SuperValue Parkhill store in Rototuna, said he was quickly alerted to the robbery and took precautionary actions in case the robbers arrived there too.

“We have to change the law. These are all teenagers doing these crimes and there are no consequences for them. It is very repetitive, because there are no real consequences.

“They need hard punishment. At the moment all they get is community work and the opportunity to be a good person, but it does not seem to happen ... They are just doing it repeatedly.”