Meet the second-hand bookseller who's become a 'banana box connoisseur'

For Trudi Gray, second-hand books have become an unexpected way of life - but one in which she is finding much contentment.

There are about a dozen people slowly making their way around the colourful maze of banana boxes lined up in rank and file, all over the floor of the Eureka Hall in Eureka.

These book-seekers appear to be behaving in a manner not unlike the sharp-eyed pūkeko that live and hunt in the marshlands and paddocks that surround the little building in the midst of the Waikato hinterlands.

Hands are clasped behind backs as they stalk about and lean forward, occasionally cocking their heads at askew angles as they attempt to read the titles and authors on the spines.

Occasionally they will spy a juicy-looking tome that they scoop up – or in one case, about 15 of them – before heading over to the counter where Trudi Gray, who runs The Long $3 Book Fair, has been keeping an eye on things.

This is her fair, her business, and over the past six years she has learnt a lot about books and the people who buy them.

Science fiction and fantasy get the dragon’s share of the attention. And generally, people are either interested in fiction or non-fiction – but not often both.

Christel Yardley/Stuff There was no shortage of browsing material for those who visited the book fair.

“Some of my customers aren’t interested in fiction in the slightest. I have one of my regulars who tells me she reckons the fiction books should all just be burnt.”

Among the dozens of boxes containing thousands of books there’s one genre that’s a bit lacking in numbers.

“Westerns are strangely really hard to get hold of. But I have a theory as to why: It’s because dad loves them, and he keeps reading and re-reading them – and then when he passes on and the kids get them, they are all faded and tatty, so they just chuck them out.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Willow Smith, 5, was helping her mum Jessica find some holiday reading material at the book fair.

Faded and tatty books are not a problem for Gray. She just stacks them onto a trestle table by the doorway, which bears a sign stating “Freebies”.

Gray, who currently lives in South Waikato, runs her 10-day book fairs in the hall four times a year, along with a longer annual stint in Tīrau over the Christmas break.

“I’m hoping to extend it further, but there are a few difficulties. It’s hard finding halls that are not booked out with things happening throughout the week.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Trudi Gray ensures travellers passing through the tiny Waikato township of Eureka find her book fair hard to miss.

“I’ve got about 600 to 800 boxes filled with books. It’s not easy getting them from place to place. I do have a bit of help with the heavy lifting, but I have had to get myself a small truck.

“The big problem I have at the moment is finding storage for them all. If anyone knows of some place that about 200 to 300sqm, where you can keep the birds and rats and mice out of, I’d love to hear from them.”

Occasionally serious bibliophiles (book lovers) come in, seeking some kind of significant novel or guidebook. Mostly though, it’s casual readers.

“I think a lot of people rediscovered the joys of reading books during the Covid pandemic,” Gray says, “because it has really picked up since then”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tahliah Smith, 13, has a hunt through the science fiction section.

In a lot of ways it’s a labour of love.

“I’m not going to get rich from it, but it keeps me alive. It gives me a reason to get out of bed in the morning.”

She got into it, she says, when she bought a small cache of books through TradeMe to augment the little plaster-cast animals she sold at market days. When the books ended up selling better than the figurines, she decided to refocus her business model.

Most of her books come from suppliers in Auckland, but a good deal are also simply dropped off by book-hunters dropping by.

“I got these big bag-fulls just this morning,” she said, indicating piles of books awaiting sorting and cataloguing.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Trudi Gray knows her genres - and after six years of book fairs, she knows a fair bit about banana boxes too.

Each book is on sale for $3 each, although the “purple table” has books that have been deemed to be worth a little bit more. They have been painstakingly sorted into colour-coded categories – “maritime”, “photography” – and so on. There was no less than 26 boxes of science fiction books on the floor when Stuff came calling on Easter Saturday.

There has been one unexpected consequence of her endeavours: “I’ve found I’m becoming a real connoisseur of banana boxes. I know all the brands now, and which ones are built the best”.

“I’m 69 now, so I don’t know if I will be doing it for too many more years – but the alternative would be sitting at home twiddling my thumbs. Who wants to be doing that?”