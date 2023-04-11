Crash leaves stolen vehicle at bottom of gorge, awaiting winch

Getting the vehicle out of the Karangahake Gorge is “should take about 20 minutes”, Paeroa Towing Services owner Michael Small said.

A crashed vehicle lying in the bottom of the Karangahake Gorge is due to be removed over the coming week.

“I spoke to [Higgins] on Friday and it will be one day this week. I will find out more today when they get back to me,” Paeroa Towing Services owner Michael Small told SunLive.

Emergency services were called to Karangahake Gorge early on Saturday, April 1, following one person being injured after driving a stolen vehicle into the water.

Police say they were made aware of a vehicle stolen from a property on Kenny St in Waihi about 3.30am that day.

READ MORE:

* One road death over Easter weekend, lowest number since level 4 lockdown

* Critical, serious injuries in crashes in Ngaruawahia, Hamilton-to-Tauranga highway

* Hamilton's 400m road to nowhere has residents questioning hold-up



"The driver of the vehicle failed to stop when signalled by Police," says a police spokesperson.

"Police did not pursue the vehicle."

Police say the vehicle continued driving and was driven off SH2, Karangahake and went into the water.

"The driver of the vehicle was located in undergrowth nearby and has been taken to hospital to have injuries assessed."

PAEROA TOWING SERVICES/SUNLIVE Police said the stolen vehicle didn’t stop when signalled, and was later driven off SH2.

More than a week later, drivers through Karangahake Gorge are still noticing the Toyota lying on its side on the rocks below the state highway, SunLive reported.

Small says he was keen to lift it out over the Easter weekend.

“It looks difficult but it’s not a hard job and should take about 20 minutes.

“I suggested we did it at 6am on Easter Sunday as that’s usually the lightest traffic time. Traffic was dead on Sunday at that time but they want to do it this week.”

Small lives next to the Ohinemuri River which winds below SH2, between Paeroa and Waihī, through the canyon.

He became aware of the crash when he woke to helicopters flying over his house.

“The two helicopters lit me up at 3am for an hour looking for the driver. He went over the edge and then was in the river holding on to a branch trying to hide.”

PAEROA TOWING SERVICES/SUNLIVE The vehicle still at the bottom of the Karangahake Gorge more than a week after the crash, SunLive reported.

Small has been providing a towing service for around 20 years, working for the business for 17 years before becoming the owner/operator for the last four.

He told SunLive Karangahake Gorge “isn’t a massive crash area”.

“Usually some nose-to-tails.

“I get more crashes in and around Paeroa than in the gorge. Usually the gorge is just a breakdown area, as people are aware of driving safely through there.

“It’s usually the first and last day of a long weekend that I’m busy, when people are travelling to and from their holiday destination.”

- SunLive