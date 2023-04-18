Talent go experimental with 'quirky and obscure' musical theatre for cyclone fundraiser

Ella Veitch and Briar Simpson are the brains behind The Bold Experiment, a musical theatre/cabaret-style concert at the Meteor Theatre that will raise funds for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A new cabaret-style musical show being staged in Hamilton this week is intended as an appeal to the compassion of the audience – as well as their sense of adventure.

The Bold Experiment was developed by two of the city’s rising talents, Ella Veitch and Briar Simpson of the Bold Theatre Company.

The pair envisage the two nights of performances at the Meteor Theatre on Friday and Saturday as having dual purposes: Showcasing the wealth of talent among the city’s new generation of singers, dancers and actors, and raising funds for victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Five dollars from every ticket sold will be donated to the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council's disaster relief fund.

And it’s a showcase with a difference. Rather than the usual cavalcade of familiar hits from well-known musicals, this production comprises quirky and lesser-known numbers from musical theatre – including some by New Zealand composers.

The shows will be respectively emceed by Kirikiriroa creative arts activists Benny Marama and Rosalie Norton – both of whom will also perform.

The cast includes Zac Clarke, Eckard Becker, Felix Rowe, Rachael Bloemendal, Anika Leamy-Hayes, and, Hannah-Rose Cook and the set list – which will mostly remain the same for both nights – will include numbers from Tuck Everlasting, The Lightning Thief, Working and If/Then.

”It’s going to be entertainment, but entertainment that is a little bit different to what the audience are used to. It’s going to be a show that makes you think a little bit more,” said Veitch.

Veitch, who is studying for a Bachelor of Music and Performing Arts degree at Wintec, was recently seen on stage herself, playing Marty in Clarence Street Theatre’s production of Grease.

She said The Bold Experiment was her first time producing a show and, after some initial nervousness, she had become literally emboldened working with the theatre company and the young cast.

Co-producer and recent Wintec graduate Simpson is likewise enjoying a healthy start to her performing career. Trained in opera, she made the switch to musical theatre in 2020 after discovering it was her true passion.

She said as well as being “a great way to create community unity ... I also wanted to be able to provide a platform for young performers to put together something original and authentic to a public audience”.

“Bold theatre has been so awesome to work with. Super encouraging and open, I’ve really been enjoying this experience with them.”

Simpson had previously worked with Bold in 2021 as a “swing” in their production of That Bloody Woman.

And the entertainment won’t stop when the shows come to an end.

“There’s going to be a kareoke session out in the foyer if you feel like sticking around,” said Simpson.

“So bring your friends along and come and have a jam with us.”

Both shows start at 7.30pm. For information about ticket sales head to themeteor.co.nz or the Facebook pages Bold Theatre and The Meteor.