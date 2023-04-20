Sharp scissors, sharp wit the secret to success as barbershop marks 50 years

Fred Haddock, 102, was the guest of honour at the 50th birthday celebrations of Barber on Barton, the business on Barton St, Hamilton, owned and operated by Gini Berggren.

Gini Berggren has probably heard more heartfelt confessions than most priests.

The owner of Barber on Barton – which marked 50 years of existence this week – has a knack for getting her customers to tell her everything about their exploits, their relationships, even their business secrets.

“I’m a very talky person, and I’m quite open – and because I’m quite open, that prompts people to open up too.

“If someone has been having a crap day, they usually tell me about it. And some of those days are pretty crap. I have ended up crying with some of my customers.”

READ MORE:

* Meet the second-hand bookseller who's become a 'banana box connoisseur'

* Praise be to cheeses: Judges assess New Zealand's best dairy delicacies

* 'A weirder Waikato': Rebooted group of Riff Raff aim to grow region's arts scene



It is likely some of the men who have partaken in barbershop confessionals with Berggren were at the party she threw on Wednesday to mark the business’ birthday.

Among the “favourite customers” was one who was particularly favoured: 102-year-old Fred Haddock.

“He used to come to me quite often. Now I go to him,” she said.

It’s a service Haddock – who lives in Melville and always asks for a short-back-and-sides – said he really appreciates.

“She’s terribly good. I’m old-fashioned when it comes to haircuts. Gini does a wonderful job.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Barber on Barton owner Gini Berggren and her friends, family and customers toast 50 years of haircuts.

The one-time Karamu farmer is also a former tennis champion: “I won the New Zealand Plate in 1951. I wish I was still able to play. I really miss playing tennis.”

He said he was thrilled to have been asked to attend the celebration as a guest of honour.

Haddock reckoned the secret to his longevity was being a lifelong teetotaller and having never smoked cigarettes. Berggren said the key to the longevity of her barbershop was in trying her best to never be grumpy and having great relations with the neighbours.

“This is a great street to do business and I have really good neighbours ... It’s not easy being the only person in the shop. I’ve got an air horn, and I have told the guys in the vape shop across the road to come running if they ever hear me blast it, because that will mean I’m having trouble.”

But in her 10 years of running the business she had not yet had an air horn moment.

“I get the odd weirdo coming in, but nothing too worrying. Put it this way: I have never been threatened, but I do have a good pair of scissors.”

She had been burgled three times.

“The last time they smashed the door, so I have got a new door now. Then there was the time when they took the poster of Slash from outside the shop.”

The photo of the Guns N’ Roses guitar maestro was swiped from the wall of the neighbouring Hamilton Rockshop music store by a light-fingered thief late last year. It is yet to be recovered.

“It was heartbreaking when that went. The guys at the Rockshop put it up there for me to look at, because they knew I really liked Slash.”

The barbershop is filled with mementoes of good times and happy customers. There’s a wall display of classic muscle cars parked up outside and two gold discs acknowledging the success of albums by Cold Chisel and Icehouse sit on the wall – a gift from a former WEA Records boss who came to get his hair cut.

“I think he has forgotten about it. He lent them to me in the early Covid days and hasn’t come back to get them.”

Another big part of the business was her diminutive chihuahua papillon Razr, who was also in attendance at the celebrations, and has been a big hit with the customers over the last decade.

“There’s a few secrets to being a good barber. One is don’t be grumpy. The other is that I’m very fussy about what walks out that door.

“If someone gets a bad haircut, then they are out there for everyone to see. And that‘s not something I want to happen.”

But mostly the feedback was very positive – particularly the direct feedback.

“You have to remember the guys don’t just come in for a haircut. It’s almost like counselling in a way.

“Lawyers, doctors, the guy who just got out of jail ... I get to meet and talk to them all. It’s the best job in the world.”