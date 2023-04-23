Roundabout replacement for notorious Waikato intersection gets go-ahead

The State Highway 1 intersection with State Highway 29 has been called one of New Zealand’s most dangerous (file photo).

A replacement for a “dangerous” intersection connecting the Waikato and Tauranga has the tick.

Plans for a two-lane roundabout at the T-junction of SH1 and SH29 in Piarere now have consent from the Environment Court.

The court previously heard how the intersection – a key connector for Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty - regularly backs up 51m in afternoon peak periods.

Waka Kotahi had brought forward plans for the roundabout due to “ongoing crash risk”, the court heard, and the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce submitted that it was “one of the most dangerous intersections on New Zealand's roading network”.

The roundabout now has Environment Court approval and a list of conditions to comply with, including noise and dust limits, and communication, environmental and traffic management plans.

Plans must also explain how Waka Kotahi will allow for safe stopping locations for school buses, farm vehicle access - including milk tankers, and how to “prevent public use of slip roads and private property access as short cuts (i.e.during peak traffic)”.

Waka Kotahi will have to work around assets on the Hinuera - Karapiro A 110kV power transmission line, and follow bat and lizard management plans, among other conditions.

Tom Lee/Stuff Flashing speed restriction signs were installed at the SH1 and SH29 intersection in 2019 in a bid to reduce crashes.

Construction of the roundabout is expected to take 18 months.

Between 2017 and 2021 there were 22 crashes, two deaths and three serious injuries, a previous Environment Court decision said – and there were two more recent crashes.

The switch to a roundabout was expected to bring “an 87% reduction in reported injury crashes, and a 29% reduction in death and serious injury crashes”, the court had heard.

The roundabout site is just northwest of the current intersection, on Thistlehurst Dairy Limited farm, the decision said, and parts of SH1 and SH29 would need realignment.