Bus versus car crash south of Hamilton leaves minor injuries

Emergency services were called to a bus v car crash near Rukuhuia around 4.15pm on Monday.

Four people were recieved minor injuries when a bus and car collided south of Hamilton.

Motorists were warned to expect delays following the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3.

The crash happened near Raynes and Ohaupo Road intersection in Rukuhuia around 4.15pm on Monday.

Jonah Franke-Bowell/Waikato Times Four people suffered minor injuries following a bus v car crash on SH3.

The crash blocked the road in both directions and a Waikato Times reporter at the scene said nearly 150 vehicles were backed up at one stage.

Waka Kotahi advised motorists to follow directions of emergency services at the scene and to expect delays.