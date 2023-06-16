Bay of Plenty police officer resigns amid charges of assaulting his partner

A police investigation into the officer was overseen by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (file photo).

A Bay of Plenty officer facing domestic violence charges has left the police force.

He is charged with assault with intent to injure and impedes breathing, an Independent Police Conduct Authority statement said.

The authority oversaw the police investigation into allegations that the off-duty officer had assaulted his partner.

A statement said the authority was satisfied it was thorough and reached appropriate conclusions.

A police spokesperson said they could not comment further while the case was before the courts.