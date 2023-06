Emergency services were called to a bus crash involving a pedestrian in Dinsdale on Friday afternoon (file photo).

A teenager is in hospital with moderate injuries after a bus hit her in Hamilton.

The police were called to Whatawhata Road, Dinsdale, at 1.30pm on Friday, a police spokesperson.

A female, 16, and her partner, who had injuries not related to crash, were taken to the hospital shortly after the crash.

Investigations are underway.