Matamata-Piako Council strengthens iwi relationship after 'trailing behind'

The Te Manawhenua Forum is made up of six iwi- Ngāti Hauā, Ngāti Hinerangi, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Whanaunga, Ngāti Maru and Ngāti Rahiri-Tumutumu.

Matamata-Piako Council has taken what local iwi are hoping is a step in the right direction, breaking down barriers between tangata whenua and Council.

At a Te Manawhenua Forum, Matamata-Piako District Council was confronted by strong words from a Ngāti Rahiri-Tumutumu woman, asking for change and an equal partnership between iwi and Council.

The Te manawhenua Forum promised to do just that when it was established in 2004, but over the years some iwi have felt the forum was more about “ticking a box” rather than giving māori a weighted voice in Council decision-making.

Mapuna Turner from Ngāti Rahiri-Tumutumu, addressed Mayor Ash Tanner directly, saying māori have for too long felt like they were “the bottom of the heap” in Council’s eyes.

Katrina Tanirau/Stuff Ngāti Hauā kuia Te Ao Marama Maaka said the relationship between iwi and Council has come a long way.

“We put our hands up 180 years ago and it’s supposed to be 50/50 but it’s one per cent and 99. I’ve come here to say it’s time to change that,” Turner said.

“The Te Manawhenua Forum is an aristocracy not a democracy, because a democracy cares for all people in the community.

“I’m not here to cause trouble. I’m not here to be anti... I’m here to present a point-of-view that’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve had 20 years of mana whenua but where has been the benefit for māori over those 20 years?”

Her korero resonated with other iwi representatives who have felt that their voices weren’t being heard, choosing not to bother turning up to the tri-monthly hui.

SHARNAE HOPE/STUFF/Stuff Matamata-Piako District Council has started involving iwi in more projects like the naming of the Matamata Civic and Memorial Centre- Te Whare Whakamaharatanga ō te hāpori ō Matamata-Piako.

In February all parties had a hui to discuss how to break down those barriers.

Council has since come back with documentation of common goals and aspirations for both parties going forward, but all iwi representatives agreed the “document needed to be beefed up” to cover the different iwi needs.

Chairperson Te Ao Marama Maaka, from Ngāti Hauā, said Council has come a long way, but admits, in some aspects, MPDC has been “trailing behind other Councils”.

“We as Ngāti Hauā have had that relationship with Council for a long time, but I think some other iwi have felt a bit left out. They are feeling that they are only there to tick the boxes,” Maaka said.

She said it can be difficult working with that many iwi who all have their own agenda, but employing a māori liaison officer is the first step.

“I think Council needs to form their own relationships with each iwi. We have to make it more transparent.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Matamata-Piako Mayor Ash Tanner said an iwi liaison officer is Council’s top priority as well learning iwi protocol.

“I think the relationship has improved- I think of other years when it was a struggle- and I think they are aware that Council need a full protocol workshop, so they can have a better understanding.

“Ticking a box is not what we want, we want a more robust relationship.”

Mayor Ash Tanner admits the Council has had to step up in many ways when it comes to māori affairs.

“I think it’s important that we do engage with iwi and build a strong relationship. There’s always room for improvement,” Tanner said.

“We are having discussions about an iwi liaison officer, so we are in the early stages of what that might look like and the person who would be appointed- obviously the forum will have a big input into that.

“We do want to get these things right. The last thing we want to do is offend anyone, so it’s about getting that process right from the start.”