Giant scrap metal horse statue pays homage to Matamata's horse racing pedigree

Statue hate hasn’t got in the way of a group’s goal to erect a $250,000 bronze horse in the middle of town.

Matamata has been feeling neglected for a while now in the larger-than-life symbol stakes – nearby Morrinsville has its Mega Cow and Cambridge a mare and foal.

But if all goes to plan, the town will soon have its own horse in mid-stride on the main drag.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Worsley’s creation weighs over three tonnes. He has been working on it for over a year.

Keep Matamata Beautiful chairperson Robin Burr said the organisation has been working on the project for months, and felt Matamata needed to reminder of its horse racing roots.

READ MORE:

* Million dollar project for future Gore streetscapes

* Waikato artist Adrian Worsley's transformer-style bull ready for ride to Hawke's Bay

* Te Akau the big Matamata award winners after huge season



“Horse racing is very prominent in Matamata and we’ve got a town slogan that’s been around for a long time ‘Matamata, the town that is racing ahead’ so we thought this was fitting with that,” Burr said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The horse is made from recycled metal, such as the bottom of a bath, scissors and car parts - all giving it its muscular shape.

“I think we need to reiterate that we are a bit more than Hobbition, but having said that I don’t want to take away what that has done for our town either.”

Burr said the group originally had plans to create a traditional bronze statue, but the costs were too high.

Instead, Keep Matamata Beautiful commissioned Te Aroha artist Adrian Worsley, known for forging sculptures from scrap metal found in local depots.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Worsley’s creation will tour the country before it’s fixed into place.

The horse, with the still-unfinished jockey on top, is around 30 per cent bigger than average, Worsley told Stuff.

He said the mane itself was made from over 600 rods and took him three weeks to finish.

The group is hoping it will be positioned on Broadway St by December, but they first need to raise another $50,000.

KELLY HODEL / STUFF Another of Worsley's creations. Video first published in 2018.

“We’ve had one contributor say they were worried - with how statues were going around the world at the moment - that someone would try to damage it,” Burr said.

“That’s a valid comment. I’m a bit worried too, but it will have anti-graffiti coating on it.”

Other than that, she doesn’t believe Covid-19 or the current statue talk will have an effect on donations or how the community embraces the statue.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff While the jockey is a generic person, retired champion Lance O'Sullivan modelled for Adrian Worsley to get the positioning right.

“This is not a controversial statue. This is just a piece of art, it doesn’t have any real deep meaning. It’s a generic horse and generic jockey.

“We actually think it’s going to have international and national significance, and people will make sure they drive through Matamata to see it.”

On Saturday, July 25, from 9am to 4pm the almost complete horse will be open for the public to see at Worsley’s gallery on 62 Rewi St, Te Aroha.

When the horse is complete, Worsley said they will have an unveiling in Matamata before touring around New Zealand showing the piece off.