Senior sergeant's lodge move opens Tokoroa vacancy

Tokoroa is on the hunt for a new top cop less than a year after appointing its last.

It comes after the sudden resignation of Senior Sergeant Kelly Brown who took on the role in late 2019.

Brown, who has quit the police to move into the hospitality industry, replaced previous Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson after he was promoted to Taupō crime prevention manager.

Sergeant Murray Hamilton, who is filling in until a replacement is appointed, said the team was disappointed to see Brown go so soon.

“Even though she only ended up being here for about nine months she was doing a great job,” he said.

“She’d settled in and we were starting to see a few changes but she was pretty much given an opportunity outside the police, running a lodge which is totally different, and she has chosen to take that.

“I thought it was a very brave move with Covid-19 and we certainly wish her all the best.”

Luke Kirkeby/Stuff Tokoroa Senior Sergeant Kelly Brown has resigned.

Hamilton said several other staff have also left following the lockdown.

“A few have left for opportunities overseas, which is again weird in the current climate, but we have just finished interviewing a couple of new sergeants,” he said.

He said Brown’s replacement should be appointed within the next couple of months.

“We are just waiting to see who gets interviewed and where it will go from there,” he said.

“Unfortunately we don’t have a set date but I will be relieving in the role until that time which one would hope will be with the next month or so.”

After working in the area for 32 of his 34 years in the police, he’s also put his hand up for the role.

Luke Kirkeby/Stuff Sergeant Murray Hamilton is filling in at the Tokoroa Police Station following the resignation of Senior Sergeant Kelly Brown.

“I would love to get the job. It gives you the opportunity to really interact with the community and I enjoy that but at the end of the day we will just have to wait and see,” he said.

Hamilton said Tokoroa crime was tracking well post lockdown with family harm, which has long been a thorn in its side, subsiding considerably.

“Coming out of lockdown there was an initial spike and looking at [those incidents] it can be put down to people having access to hard alcohol again,” he said.

“Thankfully it has dropped off again and we are now running at rates lower than pre Covid. We are getting around 15 incidents a week but during a bad week before we were getting close to 30.”

He said of concern, however, was rising theft from vehicles.

“Alarmingly most have been outside houses parked in driveways and left unlocked with valuables in them," he said.