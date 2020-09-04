Waikato University conducts independent review after racism allegations

Waikato University has appointed two commissioners to conduct an independent review.

Waikato University has unanimously agreed to conduct an independent review after an onslaught of racism allegations.

Six Māori academics came forward publicly on Sunday citing “casual and structural racism” within Waikato University.

The allegations included Māori expertise being ignored, tokenism, lower pay for Māori staff and no meaningful commitment to the Treaty of Waitangi.

In a meeting on Tuesday, September 1, the University’s Council agreed to commission an independent review of the claims.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff University of Waikato Chancellor Sir Anand Satyanand with Vice-Chancellor Neil Quigley.

In statement on Friday, commissioners Sir Harawira Gardiner and Hekia Parata were appointed to conduct the review, which will begin on Monday.

Professor of indigenous education Linda Tuhiwai Smith, one of six academics who have written a 13-page letter to the Ministry of Education, said "these conversations have been brewing" for a long time.

The catalyst was an incident involving two Māori staff members and the University during the national lockdown in March.

"[The letter] came about because of Covid-19. Something happened in our facility where staff were isolated and when we found out what them and their families were going through, we were outraged,” Smith said.

When asked for more detail around the incident,and for a copy of the letter sent to MoE, Smith declined to provide them, citing privacy.

"It was happening to them one on one, while our University was putting out all these beautiful messages.

"We wrote a collaborative letter... the fact that we wish to protect the other names, speaks to some of the issues we have addressed in our letter about staff feeling vulnerable and unsafe.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Around 20 per cent of students at University of Waikato identify as Māori.

Smith said she has heard numerous stories from Māori staff and students dealing with systemic and casual racism at the university.

This included highly qualified academics repeatedly being denied promotions or project funding, to students complaining of racism in their classes and the incident not being addressed.

She said University of Waikato used to be known for its diversity, but now that’s all “smoke and mirrors”.

"I feel like we as an institution have fallen behind,” Smith said.

“We were once a forerunner in this space of working with Māori and having fabulous relationships with Māori.

“But now the cork has been blown.”

Staff and students with knowledge of the matters set out in the terms of reference were asked to contact the University’s Legal Advisor to make a time to meet with the Reviewers, University of Waikato Chancellor Anand Satyanand said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff In a University of Waikato statement the institute said Vice Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley speaks te reo Māori in pōwhiri. Professor of indigenous education Linda Tuhiwai Smith said just because he speaks the language doesn’t mean there’s no racism in the University.

“The commissioners will review the recent public claims of “structural and systemic racism” at the University of Waikato and the issues that have given rise to these claims, and to provide an assessment of them.”

The review will include looking into the Universities progress in meeting Treaty of Waitangi obligations, programmes to support Māori students, attract and retain Māori staff, integrate mātauranga Māori into its academic programmes and promote Te Ao Māori in the life of the University.

The commissioners will also make recommendations for improvements in policy and practice.

“The Reviewers will be provided with full and unrestrained access to any information that they feel is required for them to complete a rigorous review of the issues raised.

Employment matters relating to individual staff are not formally within the scope of the review, but the reviewers will be provided with access to information on all matters that are directly relevant to the events that have sparked the review.