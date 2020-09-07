Gang parties at Pirates and Axemen's halls could tighten rules of use in South Waikato

Large gang related parties have been held in the South Waikato District Council-owned Axemen's Hall in Tokoroa.

Gang parties, alcohol abuse and costly damage have prompted a major hire review of council-owned halls in South Waikato.

It comes after acting South Waikato Sport and Events Centre manager Lisa Gray highlighted several ongoing issues occurring at two Tokoroa halls, the former Pirates Hall and Axemen’s Hall.

Whilst rules are in place for users, currently there are no restrictions on the types of functions that can be held at the venues.

That’s led to large gang parties where gang paraphernalia has been displayed whilst families have gathered at the adjacent sports grounds, the unauthorised removal of bollards to gain vehicle access to sports fields, broken windows, underage drinking and intoxication, and interior and exterior damage to buildings which the bond of $325 struggles to cover.

Functions involving alcohol with little or no supervision have led to underage drinking and intoxication at South Waikato District Council owned facilities (file photo).

Gray has called for alcohol to be banned and hireage to be restricted to sport events only.

But councillors, fearful that responsible ratepayers will be unfairly penalised, have called for a raft of other options to be looked into before they vote on a solution.

Mayor Jenny Shattock said she would be disappointed to see the actions of a few having an impact on everyone.

Instead, she’s suggested increasing the bond and making security a compulsory condition of hire.

“These are two halls that our community pays for in their rates and personally I feel they should have access to,” she said.

Councillor Thomas Lee supported the idea.

“If there is no problem they get their bond back but at the moment the small amount they do pay doesn't cover the costs,” he said.

“I don’t know how much extra the bond will need to be increased but it definitely needs to be looked at. You can understand that we as the owner ... don’t want to keep incurring those costs.”

Councillor Peter Schulte said increasing the bond may actually price some ratepayers out anyway, but he supported tightening the rules of use.

“There is nothing contractual saying that people are liable for the damage they cause. This should be in the contract when they hire the hall,” he said.

Bond for the use of two Tokoroa halls may increase following ongoing antisocial behaviour.

Councillor Arama Ngapo-Lipscombe said another option was to increase the hire cost to cover staff monitoring of the facilities when in use.

“In order to ... make sure people are adhering to the hireage rules we actually [may] have to pay staff to cover those events,” she said.

“You may end up pricing people out but that’s what we [may] need to do ... to maintain our assets.”

A report on the matter collating possible solutions will be presented to councillors in the coming weeks.