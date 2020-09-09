Visions of daily Waikato River commute in Hamilton have capsized

Waikato River Explorer Managing Director Darren Mills wants to start a commuter ferry from Pukete to Hamilton CBD (Video first published in April 2020).

Visions of a scenic commute on a Waikato River ferry have capsized.

The Waikato River Explorer, a city river tour business, was due to begin a daily ferry service in August to offset a downturn due to lack of tourists.

The trial, running from Pūkete to Hamilton’s CBD, was then postponed until September 14 due to the alert level 2 announcement.

Now the owners are “pulling the pin” on the venture completely after being left stranded with no overnight jetty to tie up to.

“For us to make the ferry viable we had to overnight dock the boat in the city,” managing director Darren Mills told Stuff.

The company, which stores all its vessels by Mystery Creek, originally planned to dock at the jetty by Memorial Park, but it was later discussed that the nearly-complete jetty near the rowing club would be a better fit.

WAIKATO RIVER EXPLORER/SUPPLIED The scenic ferry ride has been canned after Hamilton City Council stopped the boat from docking overnight on the soon-to-be complete $2 million jetty.

The $2 million jetty infrastructure, funded by Hamilton City Council, was meant to be complete on March 31, but due to Covid-19 it’s been pushed back to December.

Waikato River Explorer was intending to find an interim overnight spot and then move to the new jetty in December.

But the council has since gone sour on the idea.

“They said, no, you’re not overnighting at the jetty because we are worried about the affect it will have on all the other river users,” Mills said.

“They would rather us overnight at Memorial Park where there are currently no facilities at all and a rotten old jetty, which you can’t park boats next to when the river is down low.

“If we have to keep our boats at Mystery Creek, it’s not viable to continue.”

Mills has notified all the company’s shareholders of the news.

“We will definitely be stopping the daily ferry, but we will also be going into discussion in the next coming weeks about ... getting rid of our boats completely or moving them to an area that is a bit more amendable.”

Hamilton Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor told Stuff the council is reluctant for Mills to moor his boat overnight at the new jetty but still want to see the Waikato River Explorer on the river.

“We really support what the Waikato River Explorer has done, and we support the service, and in fact we’ve spent a significant amount of money in supporting it in terms of infrastructure.

“But we have to be aware that it’s ratepayers’ money that we are spending on what is actually a private business,” Taylor said.

He’s mindful the jetty is a public asset and to have a boat tied up permanently at night would restrict access.

Parks and recreation manager Maria Barrie said further infrastructure would be needed to support the overnight dock.

“The council needs to look at power connection, water connections and potentially a gate and what those things actually look like. So the council wanted a bit more detail before they could absolutely say you can moor here overnight.”

Taylor is hoping to meet with Mills before the end of the week to continue discussions.