One seriously injured, taken to hospital after Waikato crash

One person with serious injuries will be flown to Waikato Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Waikato.

Police and emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash on SH26 near Morrinsville.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 7.50pm.

The road is blocked and traffic management will arrive shortly at the scene.

“One person with serious injuries will be flown to Waikato Hospital for treatment,” a police spokesperson told Stuff.

“Two people have moderate injuries and two others have serious injuries.”

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.