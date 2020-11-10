Man's journey back to the mean streets of his childhood, this time with a helping hand

The last time Pat MacFie was in Hamilton he walked the streets of Bader directionless.

In the 90s Norrie St was plagued with poverty, violence and a constant wail of police sirens.

After his parents' split, MacFie remembers growing up poor, having to move between different houses, witnessing domestic violence and abuse on a daily basis.

Thirty years on, he walks the low socioeconomic streets again – very little has changed – but this time his visit has a purpose, to support the community once the place he called home.

“Last time I was here I was a student at Melville High School. A former principal stood me up in front of assembly and told me I’d never amount to anything,” MacFie said.

“I didn’t have it together.

“I didn’t even know what university was, I was in a single-parent family, my friends were going to university and I thought why would you want to do more school.”

Tom Lee/Stuff A view down Norrie street in the Hamilton suburb of Bader.

Despite his upbringing, MacFie went on to become the global innovation director at Xero and last year established his own innovation agency Indigo alongside his wife Jada MacFie, Monty Betham and Andy Hamilton.

He said it was luck and a strong belief that he could make a difference that lead him down the path to where he is today.

“The lessons I learnt on the street have held me in good stead my entire life.

“Some people look on their life with regret, but I don’t. There was honour and respect, there’s brotherhood and kinship and whānau, and all of those things I fondly remember and have taken on into my professional career.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff MacFie also surprised Edmonds with a Mac Airbook, the latest iPhone 12, and a Taonga he carved himself.

Many of his peers from Melville High School didn't do so well.

MacFie recalls coming across a friend a year ago homeless in Auckland.

“I saw one of them living homeless. I pulled up, and he was actually afraid when I saw him. He was living rough, and had a box of Cody’s (bourbon and cola).

“I had to tell him it was me, Patches- that was my nickname in standard four.

“Just to see someone I was best mates with at the time now living like that. I just realised I was very privileged and had an opportunity to help.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Five students from Melville High School applied for the scholarship.

That pivotal moment encouraged him to give back to people facing hurdles.

After the nationwide lockdown he set up Chooice, a marketplace that is linked to the New Zealand Made Products Facebook group to support small businesses after Covid-19.

Feeling that wasn’t enough, eight weeks ago he got in contact with Melville High School principal Clive Hamill to start up a scholarship foundation for Māori youth.

On Thursday his first recipient, student Lachey Edmonds, 18, received a $5,000 scholarship to support her studies at a school ceremony.

“I don’t think people have fully considered what Covid has done for our young people and future.

“My goal is to support 100 kids over the next 10 years, all from this community.”

“Māori are a group of people that are disadvantaged anyway. So if I’m in a position to be able to bridge the gap on that level of disadvantage to give someone like Lachey the opportunity to get a springboard into the next stage of their life, than that’s impact and what it’s about.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Both Lachey Edmonds and Pat MacFie grew up in the same area of Bader.

Edmonds said she is lost for words with what MacFie has done for her.

She grew up much the same as MacFie, a couple of blocks away on Normandy Ave.

This year she moved out of home due to family issues and has been living independently and working at Glenview New World as a checkout operator to get by.

“I want to get into social work because I want to work with youth. My overall goal is to be a police officer though,” Edmonds said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Melville High School student Lachey Edmonds, principal Clive Hamill and Indigo global director of design and innovation Pat MacFie.

She said her nan is reason she’s been able to stay so focused on education.

“My motivation is my nan.”

“In my family we haven’t had anyone get through school, I think the highest anyone has got is year 11, so I’ve always just wanted to make her proud.

“My mum was Whāngai (adopted) by my nan. My mum was going to get given away, but my nan didn’t want that, so she went up to her sister and got my mum and my mum had me.

She was raised by her nan and koro (granddad).

“To be honest I wasn’t planning on studying because I thought I’d have to take a gap year to save up.

“I’m lost for words about getting this scholarship it will really help me further my education instead of worrying too much on the financial side.”