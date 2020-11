Two people have been taken by ambulance to Waikato Hospital following a crash in Hamilton on Saturday night. (File photo).

Two people have been hospitalised after a crash in Hamilton on Saturday night.

One person is in a critical condition and another is in a serious condition after the crash in Rototuna North.

The incident occurred just before 10pm.

The two people were taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance, St John’s ambulance reported on Twitter.