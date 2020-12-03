Mongrel Mob members arrested after firearms and drugs seizure

The Waikato Organised Crime Team, with support from the AOS, completed five search warrants targeting Mongrel Mob-linked addresses across Hamilton.

Police have arrested two Mongrel Mob members in a series of raids that turned up firearms and drugs.

The Waikato Organised Crime Team and Armed Offenders Squad, completed five search warrants across Hamilton on Thursday.

As a result, a 38-year-old man is facing charges of participating in an organised criminal group, conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession of cannabis for supply, Waikato Criminal Investigations, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said.

A 22-year-old man is charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, supplying MDMA (Class B) and possession for supply of MDMA (Class B).”

They are due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

“Today’s warrants saw the seizure of firearms, ammunition, cash, methamphetamine, cannabis and the recovery of a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle,” Pitkethley said.

Anyone with information about drug offending, suspicious financial activities or the identification and location of proceeds of crime is urged to contact police by phoning 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.