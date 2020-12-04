Person suffers serious injuries following car and train crash on State Highway 1B in Waikato

Emergency services responding to a car and train crash on State Highway 1B, Newstead.

A person with serious injuries has been taken to hospital after a vehicle and freight train collided on State Highway 1B near Newstead, Waikato.

Police received the report of the train and vehicle crash on the intersection of Telephone Rd and Holland Rd, at 2.50pm.

Acting Waikato District Commander Inspector Julia Lynch said the person has now been removed from the vehicle.

“The sole occupant has been transported to Waikato Hospital with status two conditions, but they’re still alive which is what we want,” Lynch said.

“The road still remains closed while a technician checks over the track.”