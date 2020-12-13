Firefighters douse hotspots after 'intense' Coromandel scrub fire

Fire and emergency were called to the blaze off Pumpkin Hill Rd, north of Tairua, at about 2.30pm on Saturday.

Emergency services are still extinguishing hotspots at the scene of an “intense” scrub fire that broke out on Coromandel Peninsula.

Fire and emergency were called to the blaze off Pumpkin Hill Rd, north of Tairua, at about 2.30pm on Saturday.

A section of State Highway 25 was closed as multiple brigades, with the assistance of helicopters, spent hours trying to dampen the manuka-fuelled fire.

Principal rural fire officer Matt Cook said the fire was “decent” and “an intense fire at its peak”.

READ MORE:

* Fire near Middlemarch in rural Otago contained after rain

* Total fire ban for Coromandel Peninsula

* Round up of this week's weather



“The fire is controlled now, it's not out yet, but we are just working on hotspots and this is what we call hardening the perimeter,” Cook told Stuff on Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

He said a crew had been patrolling the area overnight and about 25 were working on the hotpots.

Residence of Sailors Grave Road were evacuated, but have since been able to return home. SH25 reopened last night and no buildings were lost.