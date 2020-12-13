Emergency services called to fire on Matakana Island, near Tauranga

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Matakana Island as a fire raged.

Firefighters have been called to a fire on Matakana Island, near Tauranga.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Craig Dally said they received reports of the fire around 3.20pm.

“We’ve had several calls from concerned public members who saw smoke coming from the island,” Dally told Stuff.

“We have two helicopters that have been deployed and should be arriving shortly.

Supplied Plume of smoke seen on Matakana Island, near Tauranga.

“There’s also one crew on the ground.”

Dally said the fire crew believed it was a forest fire.

Matakana Island stretches from Bowentown to Mount Maunganui and is largely covered with pine trees.

