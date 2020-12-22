Hero rescuer dies trying to save girl from Waikato River

A teen died attempting to save the life of a 12-year-old girl swimming in the Waikato River near Taupō.

Taihape man Logan Ken Hughes, 18, was unable to be revived after he got into difficulties during a rescue attempt on Friday, December 18.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said another person jumped in and helped the girl to safety while other rescuers worked hard to retrieve Hughes from about seven metres of water.

CPR was performed for 40 minutes and medical staff did all they could to save him, but he died in hospital.

“This is terrible news for the family of the young man who died,” Shepherd said.

“The attempted rescue was an instinctive display of humanity.

“We send our condolences to his relatives.”

Bay of Plenty Police have issued a safety warning after the tragedy, one of two incidents in the Waikato River at Taupō.

Two days earlier, a group of teens was swimming downstream from the Taupō Control Gates Bridge.

The group split up, and due to confusion and miscommunication, it was thought that one of them had got into difficulty.

That prompted a full-scale search involving a helicopter.

“Fortunately, the person thought to be in trouble was found to have already returned home.

“While unrelated, these two events underline the risk this fast-flowing river presents to the public and rescue teams who are called in to help.”

He said these incidents also have a profound impact on the bystanders in the area, as well as the first responders who attend.

“We’re not out to stop anyone from having fun, but we want people to pause and consider: if you’re getting in the water, are you confident of getting yourself out?

“The last thing we want is for anyone to be in distress, or at the very worst, not survive.

“It’s a beautiful river and a perfect place to cool off this summer. But please do pay attention to the dangers and the signs posted by the river.”

Hughes was a boarder at Palmerston North Boys’ High School. The boarding house there paid tribute to him on Facebook.

“It is with much sadness that we heard Logan Hughes has tragically passed away. Logan was a College House boarder from 2015 to 2018. Our love and thoughts are with the Hughes family.”

A death notice says Hughes was a respected member of the Taihape Rugby Club.

His funeral will be held in Taihape on Wednesday.

Robert Steven/Stuff Mercury’s Aratiatia hydro station, manages controlled spills through the area of the rapids at 10am, 12 noon and 2pm, as well as 4pm in the summer.

Adding to the water safety concerns this summer, dam operator Mercury has had to cancel spills at the Aratiatia Rapids north of Lake Taupō due to swimmers getting too close to the rapids.

On Monday a 4WD with a number of people parked up and the group deliberately avoided signage and barriers to enter the area, Mercury’s hydro General Manager, Phil Gibson said.

He said they were thankfully seen before the 10am scheduled spill began. The 12 noon spill was also halted while an investigation was completed.

On Tuesday the 10am and 12pm spills were cancelled in similar circumstances.

Gibson said it is frustrating, with lives being put at risk and also undue pressure of the staff of Mercury’s Aratiatia hydro station who manage the spill.

“When people ignore signage and head into the area of the rapids, no matter the time of the day, they are putting themselves in danger but also impacting the lives of others. It is time for that to stop, or Mercury will have to reconsider whether spills can continue safely,” Gibson said.

Auckland University student Rachael Louise De Jong, 21, died in 2017 when a group of swimmers was caught in the area when the spill occurred.

MERCURY ENERGY/Supplied Mercury Energy has had to cancel two straight days of tourist spills at the Aratiatia Rapids, in Taupō, due to safety concerns. This group of individuals were seen near the rapids on Monday, beyond the safety signage and barriers.

Mercury, as part of its consents for operating the Aratiatia hydro station, manages controlled spills through the area of the rapids at 10am, 12 noon and 2pm, as well as 4pm in the summer.

However, it can release water through the rapids at any time necessary for the operation of the station and management of water flows.

For this reason it is dangerous to be in the area of the rapids at any time as levels can rise suddenly and dramatically.

“We are asking for community help with this. If people hear of others planning such activity, or they witness people in areas beyond the safe zones for viewing, they need to call out that behaviour and help stop it.

“Those people who ignore the warnings risk not only their lives, but ruining enjoyment of the spectacle for others as we could be forced to halt these spills for longer periods or even indefinitely.

“Safety has to be, and is, paramount. It is unacceptable that our station employees are put in the position of having to make calls about releasing water or not, sometimes with just minutes notice, while people are playing around and even trying to avoid being seen.”