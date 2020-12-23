Around 120 people facing drink-driving prosecutions in Bay of Plenty

Last weekend, 94 Bay of Plenty drivers were processed for impairment-related driving offences.

More than 120 people will be facing drink-driving prosecutions from Rotorua and Tauranga after police cracked down on impairment testing.

As part of Operation Tri City, Police’s Impairment Prevention Team, Commercial Vehicle Safety Team and Road Policing staff spent a weekend in Rotorua and Tauranga carrying out roadside impairment testing recently.

As the final part of the operation, Bay of Plenty staff will travel to the Waikato for a two-day operation next year.

Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager Inspector Brent Crowe said last weekend in the Western Bay of Plenty, 94 drivers were processed for impairment-related driving offences, which equates to one in every 81 cars stopped.

“The numbers are absolutely appalling and serve as a stark reminder as to why we breath-test every driver we stop,” Crowe said.

The previous weekend saw 32 drivers apprehended in Rotorua over two nights.

"As well as being against the law, drink-driving is morally wrong and socially inexcusable.

“Sharing the road with someone who has been drinking places us all at great risk.

“A risk created by selfish and irresponsible people, that can be totally avoided.”

Operation Tri City has been running for three years, and Crowe says it’s become a great opportunity to show a strong police presence on New Zealand roads, pushing prevention messages.

“Generally, word gets around pretty quickly about the increased police numbers, and if this presence changes behaviours then we have done our job.

“The impact of being apprehended for drinking and driving can be significant, however not as significant as causing serious injury or death on our roads.

“Our message is simple, don’t drink and drive, have a plan to get home safely if you have over indulged.”