Arrest made over alleged attack at Rotorua hot pools

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after an incident at hotpools near Rotorua.

The altercation happened at a public swimming stream known as the Hot and Cold Pools on Waiotapu Loop Rd, on December 19 about 11.30pm.

The man has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and theft.

He is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court on Thursday.

Enquiries continue in identifying and apprehending the other offenders involved.