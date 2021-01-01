Pedestrian critical after Coromandel crash, State Highway 25 closed

Police are asking people delay travel in the area if possible.

A man has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on State Highway 25 in Hikuai, Waikato.

The crash, between a single vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred around 6.50am, just south of the Tairua River, police confirmed.

The pedestrian had been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

State Highway 25 is closed at Hikuai, and diversions are being set up at State Highway 25A, south of the scene.

The highway is the main route along the eastern coast of the Coromandel Peninsula.

Police are asking drivers to delay travel in the area if possible, as the road was likely to be closed for some time.