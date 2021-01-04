Young girl in serious condition after water incident in Waikato

Emergency services and police were made aware of the incident at Miranda Holiday Park at around 8.47pm.

A young girl is in serious condition after a water incident in Miranda, Hauraki District.

Emergency services and police were made aware of the incident at Miranda Holiday Park around 8.47pm, a police spokesperson said. A helicopter was also dispatched.

“The young girl is in serious condition and has been taken to Starship Hospital.”

St John said another person was involved, and has since been treated.

There are no further details available.