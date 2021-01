Damian Nicholson died at the scene on the intersection of Parklands Road and Roto O Rangi Road, near Te Awamutu, on January 6.

A person who died in a single-vehicle crash near Te Awamutu has now been named.

He was Damian Nicholson, 24, from Kihikihi.

Nicholson died at the scene on the intersection of Parklands and Roto O Rangi roads, near Te Awamutu, on January 6.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.