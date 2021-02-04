Man arrested after Te Awamutu School briefly locked down during firearm scare

Pekerau Primary School off Te Rahu Rd in Te Awamutu was in lockdown for a brief period.

Te Awamutu police have arrested a man who sparked a lock down at a local primary school.

Police were called around 2:25pm to reports of a burglary on Te Rahu Rd at a residential property near Pekerau School.

The offenders left the scene on foot towards the school.

A police statement said there was initial information suggesting that a firearm may have been involved.

READ MORE:

* Kawerau lockdown lifted following firearms incident

* Police activity triggers lockdowns at South Canterbury schools



The school and nearby early learning centre were asked to keep their pupils inside for a time.

Stuff understands that some parents were locked down with teachers at the school.

Police were able to identify a person of interest and arrested them around 3.30pm.

Police didn’t find anything that suggested a firearm was involved.

The school and early learning centre were advised around 4pm they could release their students.

The man is due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on Friday on an aggravated burglary charge. Police are still trying to locate the second person involved.

Police officers will be conducting patrols in the area on Friday to help reassure the safety of local residents.