Te Awamutu School briefly locked down while police searched for person with firearm

A Te Awamutu primary school was briefly put into lockdown while police searched for a person with a gun.

Parents were advised at 3.06pm on Thursday that police had put Pekerau Primary School into lockdown to ensure the safety of the students and staff but the lockdown was over about 4.20pm with police advising that “there was no further risk to people”.

The Pekerau Primary School’s Facebook page said police were trying to locate offenders wanted in relation to a firearms incident.

“Buses will be delayed, and we will update you as soon as we are aware that the lockdown is over,” the statement said.

“All students are being cared for by their teachers in their classes and are settled and okay.

“Please be assured we are doing the best we can to ensure their safety and will update you via email as soon as possible.”

Stuff understands that some parents were locked down with teachers at the school.