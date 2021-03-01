Covid-19 vaccinations begin for Port of Tauranga border staff

Vaccinations of 28 workers at Port of Tauranga on March 1 launched the start of their Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination programme.

The Port of Tauranga began its vaccination roll-out on Monday with 28 workers receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board’s Covid-19 response manager Helen de Vere, said the first day of vaccinations went well with more to be administered each day.

“It has been a very positive first day, with everyone involved appreciating how significant this effort is in keeping our community safe,” she said.

“It has been a huge logistical effort involving a lot of people going above and beyond to get us to where we are now.”

READ MORE:

* Port workers first to be vaccinated in top of the south

* Covid-19: Border worker vaccine roll-out begins in Wellington

* Covid-19: Ministry assures doctors last year's flu shot debacle won't happen with coronavirus vax



In preparation for the vaccine's arrival in Tauranga, visits were made to the Port of Tauranga to discuss what they learned during the vaccine roll-out.

A panel of clinicians was made available for workers, and whanau, to ask questions before receiving a vaccine.

Webinars are also being arranged to answer wider questions workers may have.

The vaccinations are being rolled out to border and managed isolation workers as an extra layer of protection against the risk of becoming infected at their workplace.

“The broader picture of all of this of course is that we’re doing the very best we can to protect our communities from the threat of COVID-19,” de Vere said.