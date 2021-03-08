New Zealand's tsunami trifecta a rare occurrence, expert says

Coastal residents in Matata evacuated to higher ground after tsunami warnings on Friday.

The three big offshore earthquakes that triggered a tsunami warning sending hundreds of thousands of Kiwis to higher ground, could make it into the history books as the sequence has never been recorded before.

On Friday more than 50,000 Kiwi’s were woken by a 7.3 magnitude rupture off the east coast of New Zealand at 2.27am.

The shaking started up again at 6.41am, and 8.28am in a different location, with the third of these earthquakes - a magnitude 8.1 quake - sparking Civil Defence tsunami warnings and an evacuation for the Eastern Bay of Plenty. This warning was later cancelled.

Tsunami expert Dr Willem De Lange, who has spent 40 years monitoring tsunami activity in New Zealand waters, described Friday’s quakes as a natural phenomenon.

READ MORE:

* Warnings aplenty but tsunami surge hardly noticed in Taranaki

* Following 3 major quakes off New Zealand, questions remain about how they might be linked

* Tsunami-triggering earthquakes could cause aftershocks for weeks, expert says



Christel Yardley/Stuff University of Waikato School of Science senior lecturer and tsunami expert, Dr Willem De Lange (File Photo).

As far as he can determine this is the first time in recorded history that three tsunami events have impacted in a 24-hour period, while all being generated by sources within New Zealand waters.

“It’s very uncommon to have three tsunami occurring worldwide within 24 hours in different locations, but to have it being generated in one location in extremely unusual,” De Lange said.

“It hasn’t happened in New Zealand and as far as I can tell in our database it hasn’t happened anywhere else in the world.”

All three earthquakes happened along the Tonga Kermadec subduction zone, where the Pacific tectonic plate dives under and then sinks beneath the Australian plate.

Supplied Data of the water levels at Great Barrier Island after the three earthquakes occurred.

The first occurred 174km off the east coast where the Hikurangi and Tonga Kermadec systems merge, the other two quakes were about 900km north of the Tonga-Kermadec trench.

De Lange said the “Tonga trench” is a “seismically active” zone with around 215 earthquakes of magnitude six.

However, New Zealand hasn’t experienced a high magnitude earthquake like Friday’s 8.1 in close waters in decades.

The last major tsunami warning affecting New Zealand was in 2011 with Japan’s magnitude 9 earthquake reaching all coasts of New Zealand.

“In terms of tsunami, the area near Kermadec island is one of the most active areas of the world.

“The good thing from a hazard point of view is that it tends to produce tsunami smaller than we suspect of the magnitude of the earthquake.

“New Zealand is also located South of the area, so most of the energy goes across towards South America.”

“We haven’t had a magnitude 8 that close to New Zealand since 1976.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Whakatāne and Ōhope residents moved to higher ground and parked near Ōhope Scenic Reserve.

Seismologists around the world are looking into whether the three earthquakes were linked and if earlier ruptures had triggered the magnitude 8.1 quake.

“We recognise that tsunami activity often happens in clusters and that often leads to this idea that when you have a major earthquake on a plate boundary it creates stressors around it and triggers more earthquakes.

“We’ve progressively seen that with larger earthquakes right around the Pasifika rim and especially up in Russia before the events on Friday.”