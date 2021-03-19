Rototuna regulars to the rescue after Hamilton dairy owner's shop front destroyed in ramraid

A dairy owner who was ready to call it quits, frustrated after a spate of robberies, has had his faith in humanity restored after an act of generosity by two customers.

Rototuna Foodmart was one of four shops rammed by thieves in stolen vehicles within 24 hours of each other last week.

Left to clean up potentially thousands of dollars worth of damage, owner Rupan Patel was ready to sell his business of five years.

Not wanting to see their favourite dairy owner go, two regular customers came to the rescue, hatching a plan to install four bollards on the storefront to prevent future robberies.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Two regular customers decided to install bollards to protect Rupan Patel’s shop from further break ins.

Patel lives behind the shop with this wife and children and was woken to the ramraid in the early hours pf April 12.

By the time he walked through the backdoor, the thieves were behind the counter eyeing up the tills.

“I started yelling at the teenagers down the aisle, and they quickly took off in another car down the road,” Patel said.

“They didn’t manage to steal anything, but all the neighbours were outside concerned about what had gone on.”

While this is the first time the store has been ramraided, Patel is no stranger to thievery.

In 2015 Patel made headlines after he got a rifle off a would-be robber at his Hukanui Rd dairy, and chased the man down the road.

Last Friday’s incident was the fifth time his shop had been targetted over five years.

“After the incident I was frustrated and thought about selling, but the community showed me that they still want us around,” Patel said.

The damages are insured and builders have moved quickly to fill the hole where a smashed glass door once remain, but Patel admits he didn’t have the money up front to install bollards himself.

“There’s been so many ramraids lately, and I knew I would have to get them to secure my business. I tried to call a few companies for quotes, but it’s really expensive.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Rototuna Foodmart was one of four businesses targeted after a series of ram raids in Hamilton City.

Hearing about Patal’s struggles, regular customer Peter Jansen-Vanrensdurg and Andries Graaff were quick to offer their help.

“It was put up on Facebook that they needed help after the ramraid, so I decided to take it upon myself and buy the poles and concrete. Andries helped with installing them,” Jansen-Vanrensdurg said.

For around $1,000 they bought four bollards and concrete.

With the help of a church mate, who dug the holes, three of the bollards were put in place on Wednesday. The last one will be installed on Sunday along with a lick of yellow and black paint.

“This store is close to us, and we’d rather come down here than go to the supermarket,” Graaff said.

“You can walk in to get just a loaf of bread and end up talking to him and his wife for half an hour.

“This is for him and his family’s safety mostly, but if the store closed down what would we do.”